Sheriff deputy’s blackface Halloween costume causes backlash

YORK COUNTY, Va. The NAACP is condemning a Virginia deputy’s Halloween costume after she dressed up as congresswoman Frederica Wilson, apparently using blackface.

The deputy in question, Jean Browning, reportedly dressed up as the African American politician Frederica Wilson, who represents Florida’s 24th district in the U.S. House of Representatives. The costume included the deputy appearing in blackface, according to WTKR. The photos were posted on social media.

The York-James City-Williamsburg (YJCW) Branch of the NAACP issued a press release condemning Deputy Browning’s costume and calling for her removal from the York County School District:

The York-James City-Williamsburg (YJCW) Branch of the NAACP is appalled by the surfacing of Facebook photographs showing York County Sheriff’s Deputy Jean Browning in a blackface Halloween costume depicting Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, a United States Congresswoman from Florida. For decades, blackface has been synonymous with hate, degradation, and bigotry. Originally, white actors wore tattered and worn clothing, applied burnt cork to blacken their skin,

and used soot to create the appearance of wider, fuller lips to imitate the appearance of African Americans. White performers profited from blackface by mocking black behavior and culture and promoting false stereotypes that African Americans were lazy, destitute, and unintelligible. On Monday, November 6, 2017, YJCW NAACP Branch President, Brian J. Smalls, Esq. and Chair of our Legal Redress Committee, John Tarley, Esq., convened a meeting to address the Branch’s concerns to York County officials. The consensus of all in attendance was that Deputy Browning’s decision to dress in blackface was wholly inappropriate and completely unacceptable. Although it was acknowledged that our concerns were legitimate, it was clear that there would be no disciplinary action taken against Deputy Browning by the sheriff’s department. It was commented to Mr. Smalls that had Deputy Browning been wearing a “noose” or a derogatory sign, disciplinary action would be appropriate. However, it is the Branch’s position that blackface in and of itself should be enough to warrant disciplinary action. Deputy Browning has been the York County School Division’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program instructor. One of DARE’s central missions is establishing positive relationships between students and law enforcement. Deputy Browning’s conduct expressly contradicts DARE’s goal by mocking members of the York County community and school division. In recognition of her offensive act, the York County School District will request that the sheriff’s department reassign Deputy Browning out of the DARE program, and out of the

school system altogether. York County is a culturally and racially diverse area, and should seek inclusivity of all community members rather than division. It is inappropriate and disheartening when anyone mocks someone’s race, but it is inexcusable when someone connected with our law enforcement finds it acceptable to paint their face to impersonate African-Americans.

Sheriff J.D. Diggs responded to the NAACP during the press conference: