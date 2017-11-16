Silver Alert: Search is on to locate 81-year-old Rock County man

ROCK COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Janesville. Police say 81-year-old Jon Schleisner was last seen in the Rockford, Illinois, area around noon Thursday, November 16th.

According to police, Schleisner is believed to be driving a silver 2016 Subaru Outback with Wisconsin plates: 414-DNW.

Police describe Schleisner as a white male, 5’9″ tall and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white turtleneck and blue winter vests. He frequents parks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Janesville police at 608-755-3100.