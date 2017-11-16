× Students at Pius High School collect money, items for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

MILWAUKEE — Students at Pius XI High School in Milwaukee on Thursday, November 16th geared up for Thanksgiving with Puerto Rico in mind.

The school’s annual Thanksgiving drive kicked off Thursday morning.

Donations are being accepted to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

At an assembly Thursday, a Red Cross volunteer spoke to students and staff about the month he spent on the island, and the terrible conditions there.

“I believe that we strive to be kind human beings, and we strive to heal this world and make it a better place, and what better way to make it a better place than to bring Puerto Rico to Pius and spread awareness,” Yeheila Viruet, Pius senior said.

Students are collecting summer clothes, batteries, water, toiletry items and non-perishable food. They’re also collecting monetary donations.