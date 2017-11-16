× “The Big Bundle Up:” Donate new or gently used warm winter gear for those in need

MILWAUKEE — “The Big Bundle Up” campaign is now underway in Wisconsin.

From now through January 2, 2018, you’re encouraged to donate new or gently used gloves, hats, scarves, coats, and other warm winter gear for those in need. As part of Thursday’s kickoff event, Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Knitwear donated 2,500 hats to Milwaukee Rescue Mission.

This is the seventh year the Wisconsin Department of Tourism has partnered with the state’s tourism industry for “The Big Bundle Up.”

Since 2011, Wisconsin residents, travelers, and businesses contributed more than 103,400 winter items, which have been donated to local charities across the state. Travel Wisconsin Welcome Centers, tourist information centers, businesses and offices serve as drop-off sites.

A complete list of locations for this year’s campaign is available at TravelWisconsin.com/BigBundleUp.