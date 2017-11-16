“Yes We Cannabis!” Group puts pressure on politicians to decriminalize marijuana

MILWAUKEE — A local group hopes to put the pressure on politicians to decriminalize marijuana in Wisconsin.

Representatives from Southeastern Wisconsin NORML, held a fundraiser called “Yes We Cannabis!” in Milwaukee on Thursday, November 16th. They are backing the complete legalization of marijuana for both recreational and medical use.

The goal of the fundraiser was to get more people more involved in the movement.

According to representatives from “NORML”, they support legalizing marijuana for many reasons, including the potential to create jobs and curb mass incarceration.

“It just ties into so many things, it’s just a social justice issue where people shouldn’t be getting locked up, people shouldn’t be going to jail for just using a safer alternative to alcohol,” said Eric Marsch, Southeastern Wisconsin NORML.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has told FOX6 he doesn’t think medical marijuana should be legalized until the FDA and the American Medical Association give their blessing — let alone recreational marijuana.