Woman shot, injured while sitting in vehicle near Fond du Lac and Capitol

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, November 17th outside a strip mall.

It happened near Fond du Lac and Capitol around 1:45 a.m.

Police say the suspects, in two vehicles, drove at least four city blocks, through a residential neighborhood, while shooting at each other.

They traveled down 50th Street until the shootout ended in a parking lot near the corner of Fond du Lac and Capitol Drive. A 20-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say it does not appear anyone other than the female passenger was injured -- or that any homes or businesses were damaged.

At this time, they are still searching for the other suspects involved.