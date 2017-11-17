Caught on camera: Burglars steal TV from building on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a burglary that happened at a building near 1st and Washington on the city’s south side.

Officials say the suspects entered a common area of the building around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparently removed a television belonging to the victim then fled the area.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Male, white, wearing a black jacket, tan fisherman’s cap, black pants and black shoes.

Suspect 2: Male, white, wearing a dark South Pole pullover sweater with hood, dark stocking cap, dark pants, and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7221.