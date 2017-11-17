Does the new film “Justice League” soar or just crash and burn? Our movie man weighs in

Posted 10:16 am, November 17, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Big blockbuster movies are as much a Thanksgiving tradition as the turkey. But which ones are worth checking out while the kids are off of school? Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee with his real reviews.

Follow Paul Hall on Twitter and Facebook.