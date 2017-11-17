× Fond du Lac County sheriff: Man suffers serious injuries after explosion at Knaus Cheese

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A man suffered serious injuries after an explosion at Knaus Cheese located in Fond du Lac County. It happened Friday morning, November 17th around 7:00 a.m.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started when an employee was using a cutting torch on an empty 55 gallon barrel when an explosion occurred. The victim was transported by Theda Star helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries to his legs, back and face.

Officials say the fire was contained to the auto shop, which sustained smoke and fire damage.

The Lamartine Fire Department responded to the scene, along with several other departments.