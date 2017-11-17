Get a behind-the-scenes view of the elves at the North Pole, but where?

NOVEMBER 18 - JANUARY 7

Come see who is Naughty or Nice!

Visitors to the show will get a behind-the-scenes view of the elves at the North Pole. Some elves will be making toys in the workshop or creating havoc in the wrapping department, while others will be hiding in the flower-filled displays, keeping an eye on the girls and boys who visit. Young guests will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa and mail them at the special holiday mailbox.

The focal point of the show will be the 25-foot holiday tree, encircled by a paper garland. On closer look, visitors will see that the garland is actually Santa’s list of who’s naughty or nice. The tree will be decked in red, green, blue, and white ornaments and lights.