Get a behind-the-scenes view of the elves at the North Pole, but where?

Naughy or Nice Holiday Floral Show
NOVEMBER 18 - JANUARY 7Come see who is Naughty or Nice!Visitors to the show will get a behind-the-scenes view of the elves at the North Pole. Some elves will be making toys in the workshop or creating havoc in the wrapping department, while others will be hiding in the flower-filled displays, keeping an eye on the girls and boys who visit. Young guests will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa and mail them at the special holiday mailbox.The focal point of the show will be the 25-foot holiday tree, encircled by a paper garland. On closer look, visitors will see that the garland is actually Santa’s list of who’s naughty or nice. The tree will be decked in red, green, blue, and white ornaments and lights.
Guided Tour - Behind-the-Scenes: Naughty or Nice Holiday Show
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2017, 9:30-11:00 AM
This guided tour will walk through the show dome transformation from fall to holiday show with some interesting facts to share about the past and present collections. The class will end before the market closes so take advantage of the last two hours to shop the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market. There will be time for questions.
Cost: $10 for non-members, $2 for Friends of the Domes Members (Prepayment is recommended since registration fills up quickly.)
Time: 9:30 - 11:00 am
Meet in the center lobby area 10 minutes before tour time.
Limit - 30 persons
Click Here to Preregister.