× Menomonee Falls High School notifies parents of inappropriate video circulating among students

MENOMONEE FALLS — A letter was sent home to parents of students at Menomonee Falls High School regarding a video recording of a sexual encounter.

Menomonee Falls police confirm they are investigating a situation involving two children.

The letter states that the video was supposedly shared with numerous students.

School officials are asking parents to speak with their children on the importance of cellphone use — making a point that they not get involved in the viewing or sharing of these types of videos.

Read the full letter: