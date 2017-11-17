Mequon police: 2 masked men rob Clark Gas station on Port Washington Road

MEQUON — Mequon police are investigating after two masked men robbed the Clark Gas station on Port Washington and Donges Bay Road Friday evening, November 17th.

According to police, just before 6:00 p.m., two masked men entered the gas station — one of them armed with a handgun — and threatened the clerk. The suspects took cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Mequon police say a K-9 unit was able to track the suspects to a nearby parking lot, where it’s believed they had a getaway car waiting.

Officials describe the suspects as follows:

Suspect #1 was a white male, 6’03” wearing a blue and white striped hooded sweatshirt and black vest.

Suspect #2 was a white male, 5’09” wearing a black hat , blue coat with a white shirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Mequon police.