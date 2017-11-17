× Milwaukee officials to unveil “Blueprint for Peace,” agenda to reduce and prevent violence

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) along with city officials are expected to launch a comprehensive, community-driven agenda for reducing and preventing violence. They call is Milwaukee’s “Blueprint for Peace.”

A news conference about the “Blueprint for Peace” is set for 3:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17th. FOX6 News plans to stream that event.

A news release indicates the Blueprint was developed through a ten-month planning process facilitated by the MHD’s Office of Violence Prevention. The program is being funded through a grant from the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Office of Violence Prevention worked with more than 1,500 residents, agencies, and organizations to develop six goals and 30 evidence-informed strategies that respond to Mayor Tom Barrett’s call for a public health approach to violence prevention.