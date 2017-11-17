× Milwaukee police identify 56-year-old woman struck and killed near 99th and Bluemound

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police released the identity of a 56-year-old woman who was struck and killed near 99th and Bluemound Rd. on Wednesday, November 15th. The deceased is Laurie Strothenke.

Strothenke may have been in the crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 72-year-old man. She worked as a physical therapist at St. Camillus until recently.

Milwaukee police say they are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.