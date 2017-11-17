Pass the cheese: The “Gouda” recipes that will take your Thanksgiving sides up a notch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Could your Thanksgiving traditions use some updating? Laura Wilford for the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board joins Real Milwaukee wiht some "grate" ideas on how cheese can change up those traditional dishes.

Caramel Pecan Tarts with Parmesan Walnut Crust

1/2 cup walnut halves

1 1/2 cup (4 1/2 ounces) grated BelGioioso Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners` sugar

1 egg

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

For Caramel Filling:

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cubed

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups pecan pieces

Whipped cream and ground nutmeg

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

For crust:

Place walnuts in a food processor; cover and process until finely ground. Add parmesan; process just until blended. Set aside.

Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in egg. Gradually add flour, mixing just until combined. Stir in reserved parmesan mixture. Place dough in plastic wrap; pat into a 5-inch disk. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

Heat oven to 350°F. Press dough into ungreased 3-inch mini tart pans or muffin tin, approximately 1/8-inch thickness. Pierce with a fork. Place tart pans on a baking sheet. Bake for 8-12 minutes or until crust is lightly browned. Remove from oven. Cool on a wire rack.

For caramel filling:

Combine sugar and water in medium, heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Increase heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil; cook, without stirring, until mixture turns amber (watch closely).

Remove from heat. Carefully add cream (mixture will bubble); stir constantly. Add butter, corn syrup vanilla and salt; stir until smooth. Stir in pecans. Spoon into tart shells.

Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Refrigerate until set. Garnish with whipped cream and nutmeg.

Radicchio Blue Cheese Salad

For Dressing:

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For Salad:

1 medium butternut squash, peeled

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 small heads radicchio, roughly chopped

4 ounces Roth Buttermilk Blue® cheese, cut into small chunks (about 2/3 cup)

1/2 cup candied walnuts or pecans

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 450°F.

For dressing:

Combine the maple syrup, apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard in small bowl. Slowly whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside

For salad:

Slice butternut squash in half lengthwise; remove seeds. Cut squash into 1-inch cubes. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread onto a 15 x 10-inch baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. Flip wedges; bake for 10-15 minutes longer or until tender and lightly browned.

Place radicchio in large serving bowl. Drizzle with reserved dressing; gently toss to coat. Top with squash, blue cheese and nuts. Serve immediately.

Pumpkin Pie Baked Brie

INGREDIENTS

1 wheel (8 ounces) President® Brie cheese

1 roll refrigerated pie crust dough

3 tablespoons pumpkin pie filling

2 tablespoons chopped pecans

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon sugar

Water crackers or fresh apple and pear slices

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

Heat oven to 425°F. Line a 15 x 10-inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Trim rind from top of brie if desired; place in freezer for 10 minutes.

Unroll pie crust dough onto a lightly floured work surface; cut into 3/4-inch wide strips. Set aside.

Spread pumpkin pie filling over brie. Sprinkle with pecans and brown sugar. Weave pie crust strips over the pecan topping creating a lattice, allowing excess dough to drape over the top and sides of cheese. Gently tuck pie crust strips underneath brie to completely cover bottom, trimming if necessary for cheese to lay flat. Place cheese on prepared pan. Whisk egg with water; brush over tops and sides of pie crust strips. Sprinkle with sugar.

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until pie crust is golden brown and cheese is softened. Cool for 10 minutes before serving. Serve with crackers or fresh fruit slices.