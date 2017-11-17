× Riverside Theater – Cirque Musica Holiday: BELIEVE Ticket Giveaway

MILWAUKEE — Enter now for a chance to win a 6-pack of tickets to “Cirque Musica: BELIEVE” presented by The Pabst Theater Group.

Cirque Musica presents BELIEVE, an all-new concert and visual experience where audiences journey into a world of high-flying adventure with amazing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and Holiday cheer, too!

Act fast. You only have until 11:59 p.m. on December 1st to register. Only one entry per person.