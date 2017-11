GLENDALE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Glendale woman. Hideko Klein, 86, was last seen in Glendale, around 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 17th.

According to police, Hideko is driving a tan 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid with Wisconsin plates 711-PNK. She enjoys shopping and frequents malls.

Police describe Hideko as an Asian female, 4’9″ tall, and 113 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted Glendale police ate 414-228-1753.