Travel around the world at the 74th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International

MILWAUKEE -- It's a way to travel all the way around the world without ever leaving Milwaukee. Holiday Folk Fair International returns to State Fair Park this weekend, and Carl is getting a preview.

About Holiday Folk Fair International (website)

Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premier multicultural festival and a program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin. With this year’s theme, “Celebrate the Culture of Welcome,” you can explore the ways music, food, dance, and art weave together a message of welcome.

Special attractions in 2017 include invited international performers and artisans, the Artisan corner, the Kohl’s Color Wheels display, the Wisconsin Woodturners, and a bonsai exhibit.