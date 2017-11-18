× 2 injured after car crashes into tree in Mount Pleasant; alcohol, speed appear to be factors

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a tree Friday night, November 17th.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Mount Pleasant police responded to the crash on Oakes Road. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle heavily damaged and wrapped around a tree.

Officials said the passenger, a Mount Pleasant woman, was trapped in the vehicle and was shallow breathing and unresponsive. Officers cut her from her seatbelt and assisted her. South Shore Fire Personnel had to cut apart the vehicle and remove her. After she was removed from the vehicle, she was taken to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition with various injuries.

Police said the driver, an Elm Grove man, had a strong odor of intoxicants coming off of him. He was taken to the hospital for his minor injuries.

Initially it appears that alcohol and speed were a factor in causing this crash. The incident is under Investigation by Mount Pleasant Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.