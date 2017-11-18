× Actor David Cassidy in critical condition due to organ failure

Actor David Cassidy is in the hospital in critical condition, according to TMZ. His organs are shutting down, and as one source put it, “It’s looking grim.”

TMZ was told the 67-year-old former Partridge Family actor was rushed to a Florida hospital three days ago on Wednesday, November 15th and his condition has been getting worse.

TMZ said Cassidy is suffering from organ failure and unless he gets a liver transplant soon he could soon die. They were also told he’s suffering from kidney failure.

Cassidy was in an induced coma but is now in and out of consciousness, TMZ reports.