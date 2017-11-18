× Admirals stopped by Monsters, 3-1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 32 shots to lead the Cleveland Monsters to a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Korpisalo and the Monsters penalty killing units were perfect on six Admirals power play attempts, including a five-minute penalty and a 5-on-3 in the first period.

Ads goalie Juuse Saros stopped 19 of 21 Cleveland shots in the loss. Milwaukee has dropped two straight games for the first time since Oct. 28 and Nov. 1.

Cleveland’s Miles Koules scored the first goal of the game with a quick wrist shot from the right circle at 4:21 of the second period. Koules converted a pass made by Sam Vigneault from behind the Admirals goal.

The Monsters tacked on a power play goal at 4:55 of the third period when Paul Bittner snapped a high shot over the glove of Saros.

Milwaukee scored its only goal with 27.8 seconds left in the game. After pulling goalie Juuse Saros, the Ads had a 6-on-5 advantage. Emil Pettersson’s shot from the right circle went past a screen of P-C Labrie and off a Monsters defenseman into the net. The goal was Pettersson’s fifth of the season. Assists went to Pontus Aberg and Alex Carrier.

Former Admirals forward Joe Pendenza scored an empty-net goal at 19:44 of the third period to seal the win for Cleveland.

The Admirals return home Wed., Nov. 22 for a third straight game against Cleveland at Panther Arena.

Don’t forget to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and on Facebook.