Fond du Lac Police: 54-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle while crossing street

FOND DU LAC — A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning, November 18th.

At around 1:30 a.m., Fond du Lac police and the Fire/Rescue department responded to the crash near the intersection of South Park Avenue and East 2nd Street.

Officials said the pedestrian, a 54-year-old Fond du Lac man, was walking along 2nd Street and was in the cross walk when he was struck by a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old Fond du Lac man, was not injured and was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and operating without a valid driver’s license.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted at the scene by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department Accident Reconstruction Unit.

The crash remains under investigation.