Hunters locate human remains in Juneau County

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. — Two hunters discovered human remains while hunting in Juneau County on Saturday, November 18th.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Authorities say the remains were found off County Road N in Lyndon Township.

Officials do not have a positive ID of the remains. More information is expected to be released.

The investigation is ongoing.