MPD squad car involved in crash near MLK and Center; 7 people taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police squad car was involved in a crash on Saturday morning, November 18th.

At around 1:45 a.m., two police officers were responding to a call when their squad car was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of MLK and Center. The vehicle that hit the squad car then hit two other cars with people in them.

Both officers, on a seven-year veteran of the force and a five-year veteran, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The five other people that were hit also had non-life threatening injuries. All of the people injured were taken to the hospital.

Milwaukee police are investigating the accident.