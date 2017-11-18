× Police: Man nearly steals two trains from Phoenix rail yard

Phoenix, Arizona — A man caught in the engineer’s seat of a locomotive nearly pushed enough buttons and pulled enough levers to steal the train.

The Union Pacific Railroad Police report that on November 8, employees heard a train horn blowing excessively and went to investigate. There they found 20-year-old Julio Rodriguez in the engineer’s seat.

Rodriguez, who was released from jail that morning, allegedly admitted that he entered the railyard with the intention of stealing a locomotive.

He reportedly told police that he climbed in and began moving levers and pushing buttons while reading the operation instructions found inside.

After Rodriguez was removed from the train, employees inspected it and saw that Rodriguez had released the brake levers and put the engine in reverse.

They say all he needed to do was engage the gear and apply the throttle and the engine would move.

The $500,000 locomotive was attached to another engine at the time.

Rodriguez has been charged with burglary and two counts of theft of a means of transportation.