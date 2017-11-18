× Police take 3 into custody after 2 men stabbed in Fox Point

FOX POINT — Fox Point police are investigating after two men, ages 18 and 19, were stabbed near Port Washington and Dean Roads Wednesday night, November 15th.

According to police, officers were contacted shortly before midnight by St. Mary’s hospital staff that two men had injuries consistent with being stabbed.

The Fox Point Police Department has taken three people into custody related to the incident. Police say there is no threat to the public’s safety.

The victims were treated and recovering from their injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.