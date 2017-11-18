“Rain or shine, it goes on:” Kick off the season at Milwaukee’s 91st annual Holiday Parade

MILWAUKEE -- The city is kicking off the holiday season Saturday, November 18th with the 91st annual Milwaukee Holiday Parade! FOX6's Evan Peterson went downtown to see the parade favorites to expect today.
About the Milwaukee Holiday Parade (website)
From its start in 1927, the Milwaukee Holiday Parade remains a cherished holiday tradition. Featuring approximately 100 units—including marching bands, floats, giant helium balloons, local celebrities, costumed characters, live animals, specialty vehicles and Santa Claus—parade attendance is free and all are welcome. Join us downtown!
Presented by Johnson Controls
Thank you to Johnson Controls for their 15th year of support! In 2003, Johnson Controls committed to a financial gift on behalf of the company’s employees. They have continued to support the parade every year since, and hundreds of employees and their families volunteer their time to benefit Hunger Task Force's Food for Families program.