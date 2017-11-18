× University of Wisconsin-Superior suspends 25 programs

SUPERIOR, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Superior leaders say they plan to suspend 25 programs to eliminate poor-performing majors and minors.

The university’s interim Provost Jackie Weissenburge tells Wisconsin Public Radiothat the move wasn’t driven by budget cuts. The university says it’s responding to the state’s plan to tie university funding to how institutions rank on student access and success.

Faculty, students and alumni have expressed anger over the suspensions, arguing that they weren’t able to give much input on the decision.

The university says suspended programs have five-years to be restored if prospective students show enough interest.

Students currently enrolled in the programs will be able to complete their degree.

Gov. Walker’s proposed performance metrics include length of time to obtain a degree and graduation rates.