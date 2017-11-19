55th annual parade celebrates Christmas “throughout the ages” in Waukesha 🎅

WAUKESHA — A large crowd gathered Sunday, November 19th in downtown Waukesha for the 55th annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Waukesha sponsored by the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce.

Santa Claus and more than 80 of his elves took part in the parade.

This year, the parade celebrated Christmas in Waukesha “throughout the ages,” with each float showcasing the city’s holiday history.

The parade brings together local civic groups, businesses, schools, public services and amateur and professional entertainers each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving to officially begin the holiday season for thousands of excited spectators.

