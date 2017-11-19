×

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Television and music star David Cassidy remains in a Florida hospital, where he is dealing with multiple organ failure.

According to TMZ, Cassidy is in the ICU, and the family is preparing for the end. Sources told TMZ Sunday, November 19th Cassidy “has taken a turn for the worse,” and has a breathing tube. Doctors say his prospects are grim. As one source put it, “there’s really no issue anymore for a transplant. It’s futile.”

TMZ was told doctors have summoned Cassidy’s immediate family — his son and ex-wife — back to the hospital for what could be their final visit.

Publicist JoAnn Geffen said Sunday in an email that there is “no update” on the medical status of the “Partridge Family” star.

Cassidy had been taken to the hospital on Wednesday. Geffen told The Associated Press on Saturday that he was in a private room, conscious and surrounded by family. Geffen said there is nothing “imminent” about his condition, and doctors are hoping to “keep him as well as they can until they can find another liver.”

The 67-year-old former teen idol, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss and that he was ending his 50-year career.