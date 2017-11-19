× Ads, hours, who’s open, and who’s not! Your Ultimate 2017 Black Friday shopping guide 🛒 🛍️

MILWAUKEE — Once you finish your Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, November 23rd, you may be itching to get started on your holiday shopping! If you’d like to take advantage of the deals, we’ve tried to make it easier for you by compiling a list of store hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, links to Black Friday ads and doorbuster deals online, and addresses and phone numbers to help make your shopping trip easy as pie!

NOTE: Retailers are listed below in alphabetical order. You’ll find mall information at the bottom of this list.

While certain retailers are going to open even earlier on Thanksgiving this year, other stores are taking the day off entirely.

Below is a list of stores that will remain CLOSED on Thanksgiving this year, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

At Home

Babies R Us

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Mills Fleet Farm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

REI (closed Black Friday too)

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores

Sears Outlet

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

The below stores will be OPEN on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

Bass Pro Shops – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m

Bealls Florida – 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Belk – Thanksgiving 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Black Friday

Bergner’s – Thanksgiving 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Black Friday

Best Buy – Thanksgiving 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Black Friday

Big Lots -7:00 a.m. to midnight

Bon-Ton – Thanksgiving 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Black Friday

Boscov’s – Thanksgiving 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Black Friday

Boston Store – Thanksgiving 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Black Friday

Cabela’s – 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Carson’s – Thanksgiving 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Black Friday

CVS Pharmacy (hours not yet announced)

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thanksgiving 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Black Friday

Dollar General – 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Elder-Beerman – Thanksgiving 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Black Friday

Five Below – Thanksgiving 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Black Friday

Fred’s Pharmacy – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

GameStop (hours not yet announced)

Herberger’s – Thanksgiving 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Black Friday

JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Black Friday

Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT Black Friday

Kmart – Opens 6:00 a.m.; Doorbusters Thanksgiving 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Black Friday; Some stores to close at 12:00 a.m. or 2:00 a.m. and reopen at 6:00 a.m. Friday

Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Black Friday before reopening at 6:00 a.m. Friday. Doorbusters until Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Meijer – 6:00 a.m.

Michaels – 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.; Opens at 5:00 p.m. for Rewards members.

New York & Company (hours not yet announced)

Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)

Sears – 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Shopko – Thanksgiving 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Black Friday

Stage Stores – Thanksgiving 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Black Friday

Target – 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Toys R Us – Thanksgiving 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Black Friday

ULTA – Thanksgiving 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Black Friday

Walgreens – Varies by Location

Walmart – 6:00 p.m.

Younker’s – Thanksgiving 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Black Friday

CLICK HERE for an extensive listing of store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday via Offers.com.

*Amazon

Amazon’s “Countdown to Black Friday” is live now, and deals begin November 17th and continue through November 24th. Since Amazon is an online store, new sales will go live 24 hours per day.

Amazon will offer multiple “Deals of the Day” for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

Voice shoppers also get early access to Black Friday deals (starting at 7:00 p.m. CT, Wednesday, November 22nd).

Amazon also has the luxury of being able to offer the most and best discounts on their own products. There will be plenty of Kindles, Fire tablets, Fire TV Sticks and Fire TVs.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Amazon does not release a traditional Black Friday circular anymore. Instead it puts out a press release with a sample of items that will be available on Black Friday and the surrounding days.

CLICK HERE for Black Friday deals at Amazon.com.

*Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Most stores will open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday and close at 10:00 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is celebrating Black Friday with a week of deals. Mark your calendar for November 19th to find all of the Black Friday 2017 deals at Bed Bath & Beyond.

CLICK HERE to view Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday ad.

There are six Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the Milwaukee area:

Brookfield: Main Street — (262) 786-3521

Mequon: N. Port Washington Road — (262) 240-0577

Greendale: S. 76th Street — (414) 421-0115

Racine: S. Green Bay Road — (262) 554-8488

Kenosha: Green Bay Road — (262) 697-1303

Sheboygan: Kohler Memorial Drive — (920) 458-2775

CLICK HERE to shop online at BedBathandBeyond.com.

*Best Buy

Best Buy will be open on Thanksgiving from 5:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

It’ll open at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday, and close at 10:00 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the online portion of the Best Buy Black Friday sale runs all day Thursday and Friday with some specific online-only doorbusters as well as in-store only doorbusters.

As usual, the ad is heavily focused on HDTVs, and the front page even has a new record low price (Sharp 50-inch 4K HDTV for $179.99 – Save $320). That is currently BestBlackFriday.com’s prized deal for Black Friday in 2017.

CLICK HERE for Best Buy’s Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to find the Best Buy store nearest you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at BestBuy.com.

*Bon-Ton Stores (Boston Store)

Bon-Ton Stores (Boston Store) will be open at 11:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and stores will remain open until 3:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

Boston Store officials have promised more than 700 doorbuster deals, $10 off any item of $10 or more — and “a deal that’s too big to tell you now.”

You’ll want to stay tuned to the Boston Store Black Friday ad for the latest!

CLICK HERE to view Boston Stores’ Black Friday ad.

There are eight Boston Stores locations in the Milwaukee area:

Glendale (Bayshore Town Center): N. Lydell Avenue — (414) 962-6006

Brookfield (Brookfield Square Mall): W. Bluemound Road — (262) 782-6888

Milwaukee (Shops of Grand Avenue): W. Wisconsin Avenue — (414) 347-4141

Milwaukee (Mayfair Mall): N. Mayfair Road — (414) 453-7500

Racine (Regency Mall): Durand Avenue — (262) 553-9655

Greendale (Southridge Mall): S. 76th Street — (414) 423-0800

Sheboygan Falls: 4030 Highway 28 — (920) 459-4826

West Bend: Paradise Drive — (262) 335-9390

CLICK HERE to shop online at Bonton.com.

*Cabela’s

Cabela’s will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

It’ll be open from 5:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the doorbusters won’t start until Black Friday. They will be having deals throughout the entire week (November 22nd-29th) into the weekend for select locations. No online sale is advertised, but BestBlackFriday.com recommends checking their website on Black Friday morning.

The first 600 people in line at each store will have a chance to win over $8,000 in prizes.

CLICK HERE to access the Black Friday ad for the Cabela’s store in Richfield.

Cabela’s is located in Richfield, on One Cabela Way — (262) 628-5700.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Cabelas.com.

*Costco

Costco stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Stores open at 9:00 a.m. on Black Friday. Costco will remain open until 8:30 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Costco’s Thanksgiving weekend sale will run from November 24th through the 27th. Additionally, they’ll have items that will be live for 10 days, beginning November 17th.

Costco has also released a “holiday book” with savings beginning November 9th.

It’s important to note that Costo requires a membership.

CLICK HERE for Costco’s “Holiday Savings” book.

There are five Costco stores in the Milwaukee area:

Grafton: Port Washington Road — (262) 204-1050

Menomonee Falls: Water Street — (262) 946-6060

Pewaukee: Pewaukee Road — (262) 956-6700

New Berlin: W. Grange Avenue — (262) 599-7030

Pleasant Prairie: 94th Avenue — (262) 597-1027

CLICK HERE to shop online at Costco.com.

*Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods will be open from 6:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Stores will then close, and reopen at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday. They’ll be open until 10:00 p.m.

According to the store’s website, Black Friday prices have already begun — with items available for up to 50 percent off.

According to BestBlackFriday.com Dick’s will offer numerous doorbusters on sporting goods and apparel, and the entire store will be discounted from Thanksgiving until Saturday.

Many individual brands will be discounted 25 percent to 50 percent off, and you can find a variety of coupons scattered throughout.

Shoppers can receive $20 off a future purchase of $100 or more with any purchase on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.

CLICK HERE to view the Dicks Sporting Goods Black Friday ad.

There are six Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the Milwaukee area:

Wauwatosa (Mayfair Collection): West Burleigh Street — (414) 203-1380

Brookfield (The Corridor): Discovery Drive (414) 455-5370

Grafton (Grafton Commons): Port Washington Road — (262) 377-6349

Racine (Southland Center): South Green Bay Road — (262) 554-8117

Kenosha (Shops of Prairie Ridge): 76th Street — (262) 697-5764

Mount Pleasant: S. Green Bay Road — (262) 554-8117

CLICK HERE to shop online at DicksSportingGoods.com.

*Home Depot

Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Stores will open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday. Most locations will be open until 10:00 p.m.

Home Depot’s Black Friday sale begins Friday, and continues until the following Wednesday. According to BestBlackFriday.com, some items will be available in-store only.

The store’s Black Friday ad won’t be released until November 23rd.

CLICK HERE to access Home Depot’s Black Friday deals.

CLICK HERE to find a Home Depot store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at HomeDepot.com.

*JC Penney

JCPenney stores will be open on Thanksgiving beginning at 2:00 p.m. They’ll remain open until 10:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, JCPenney’s online sale will begin at midnight on Thanksgiving.

Shoppers who arrive early at JC Penney stores have a chance to get a coupon for $500 off $500. You will also be in the running for a $100 off coupon for purchases over $100.

Guests can secure a $10 off $10 instant-savings coupon if you arrive early.

Deals include more premium electronics, with a PS4 1TB and a Samsung 4k HD TV on the first page of the JCPenney Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to access JCPenney’s Black Friday ad.

There are five JCPenney locations in the Milwaukee area:

Brookfield Shopping Center: N. Moorland Road in Brookfield — (262) 782-2000

Crossroads Shopping Center: County Line Road in Menomonee Falls — (262) 415-1237

Southridge Shopping Center: S. 76th Street in Greendale — (414) 421-6900

Shoppe of Prairie Ridge: 77th Street in Pleasant Prairie — (262) 237-6193

JCPenney Furniture Outlet: West Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa — (414) 259-2339

CLICK HERE to shop online at JCPenney.com.

*Kmart

Kmart will be open beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Stores will be open until midnight or 2:00 a.m. on Friday.

Some Kmart stores will stay open through Black Friday. Some will close, and then reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Friday — remaining open until 10:00 p.m. Friday.

One of the hot deals this year at Kmart is a 55-inch Samsung 4K HDTV for $499.99 plus $50 cash back in points, valid for 14 days.

Typically for Kmart shoppers, there is free shipping for online orders of $49 or more. Layaway is also available for select items.

CLICK HERE for the Kmart Black Friday ad.

There are six Kmart stores in the Milwaukee area:

Cudahy: Packard Avenue — (414) 769-6560

Kenosha: 52nd Street — (262) 658-1636

Oconomowoc: Summit Avenue — (262) 567-2300

Racine: Douglas Avenue — (262) 639-8780

CLICK HERE to shop online at Kmart.com.

*Kohl’s

Kohl’s will be open on Thanksgiving beginning at 5:00 p.m. — until 1:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

Online deals begin at Kohls.com on November 20th, and run through the entire Black Friday weekend.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Kohl’s Black Friday ad is filled with electronic doorbusters, including an Xbox One S console with $45 Kohl’s Cash for only $189.99 and a PS4 1TB console with $60 Kohl’s Cash for $199.99. Additionally, you will see a Haier 55-inch 4K Ultra HDTV with $90 Kohl’s Cash for only $299.99.

Kohl’s offers $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent November 20th through the 25th, and it can be redeemed from November 26th to December 6th.

CLICK HERE to access Kohl’s Black Friday ad.

There are several Kohl’s stores in the Milwaukee area.

CLICK HERE to find a store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Kohls.com.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10:00 p.m.

While Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving, they will be offering online deals.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Lowe’s is offering up to 40 percent off appliance specials this year. It is also offering a bonus savings $500 Lowe’s Gift Card via rebate when purchasing two or more select major appliances for $396 or more. In addition to appliances, the ad features the the usual holiday items, tools, home items and even electronics.

CLICK HERE to view Lowe’s Black Friday ad.

There are three Lowe’s stores in the Milwaukee area:

Wauwatosa: West Burleigh Street — (414) 257-4159

Franklin: South 27th Street — (414) 281-2840

Kenosha: Green Bay Road — (262) 653-8770

CLICK HERE to shop online at Lowes.com.

*Macy’s

Macy’s will be open on Thanksgiving beginning at 5:00 p.m., and some stores will remain open until 10:00 p.m. on Black Friday. Some stores will close at 2:00 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 6:00 a.m.

Macy’s will offer doorbusters until Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Deals will be available online from November 23rd through the 25th.

CLICK HERE to access Macy’s Black Friday ad.

There are two Macy’s locations in the Milwaukee area:

Macy’s Mayfair: N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa — (414) 471-3700

Macy’s Southridge: S. 76th Street in Greendale — (414) 209-1400

CLICK HERE to shop online at Macys.com.

*Menards

Menards will be closed on Thanksgiving. It’ll open at 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday. Most stores will remain open until 9:00 p.m.

According to BlackFriday.com, although Menards offers incredibly low prices, the Menards Black Friday sale is one of the best times of the year to shop at the retailer.

CLICK HERE to access Menards Black Friday ad.

Menards has several locations in the Milwaukee area.

CLICK HERE to find a Menard’s store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Menards.com.

*Office Depot/OfficeMax

Office Depot/OfficeMax will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will be open on Black Friday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The online sale will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, filled with computers and other electronics, deals are available for up 70 percent off this year. Shipping is free for orders of $25 or more online.

Additionally, select items are eligible to earn bonus rewards points.

CLICK HERE to view the Office Depot/OfficeMax Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to find an Office Depot/OfficeMax store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop online at OfficeDepot.com.

*Old Navy

Some Old Navy stores will open at 4:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Some will close at 1:00 a.m. before reopening as early as 5:00 a.m. on Black Friday. Most stores will be open until 10:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

Shoppers are encouraged to check mall hours, as many Old Navy stores are located inside malls.

BestBlackFriday.com noted that Old Navy’s hours aren’t specified in the store’s Black Friday ad, so it may be best to call ahead.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, as usual, Old Navy is offering 50% off the majority of the store from November 22nd through the 24th. Some exclusions apply, but it is valid for most items. Additionally, Old Navy is offering numerous pre-Black Friday sales starting November 16th and Cyber Monday sales starting November 25th.

CLICK HERE for Old Navy’s Black Friday ad.

There are five Old Navy locations in the Milwaukee area:

Mayfair Collection: West Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa — (414) 258-6441

Bayshore Town Center: N. Bayshore Road in Glendale — (414) 906-0013

Southridge Mall: South 76th Street in Greendale — (414) 423-1303

Pleasant Prairie Outlet — (262) 857-3193

Johnson Creek Outlet — (920) 699-5700

CLICK HERE to shop online at OldNavy.com.

*Petco

Petco will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores open at 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Petco’s sale is described “as a basic sale for pet supplies.” 50 percent off select items can be seen a lot in the ad, and there is also a BOGO 50 percent off deal for select dog food brands.

CLICK HERE to view Petco’s Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to check specific store hours.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Petco.com.

*PetSmart

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday and according to BestBlackFriday.com, Friday doorbusters will end at noon, but stores will remain open until 10:00 p.m.

PetSmart is starting their online Black Friday sale at 12:00 a.m. EST on Thanksgiving.

The store is offering free shipping with no minimum order size.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, PetSmart is offering the lowest prices of the season on many popular items. You should make sure you sign up to become a PetPerks member in order to take full advantage of all of the deals offered.

CLICK HERE to access the PetSmart Black Friday ad.

There are 10 PetSmart locations in the Milwaukee area.

Brookfield: Main Street — (262) 641-3458

Grafton: N. Port Washington Road — (262) 375-2853

Greenfield (Southridge Mall): S. 74th Street — (414) 282-7586

Fond du Lac: North Rolling Meadows Drive — (920) 921-2964

Kenosha (Pleasant Prairie): 76th Street — (262) 697-5716

Oak Creek: West Town Square Way — (414) 216-0747

Pewaukee: Capitol Drive — (262) 701-9073

Sheboygan Falls: State Highway 28 — (920) 452-2684

CLICK HERE to shop online at PetSmart.com.

*Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club will be closed on Thanksgiving. Stores will open at 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

Sam’s Club’s online Black Friday sale begins on Thanksgiving — November 23rd and continues until November 26th.

Additionally, Sam’s Club is hosting a pre-Black Friday sale for members only from November 17th until November 22nd.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, many of the top doorbusters will also be available online. In previous years, Sam’s Club only offered their top electronics and appliances in traditional retail stores, but the majority of their best items will also be available online. Quantities for the online store are unknown, but certain items will only have a minimum of three available per store.

Sam’s Club requires a membership. According to BestBlackFriday.com, there are numerous ways to save up to 50 percent on a membership before Black Friday. In addition to Sam’s Club offering their own discounts on memberships, Groupon usually has specials.

Memberships currently start at $45.

CLICK HERE for Sam’s Club’s Black Friday ad.

There are five Sam’s Club stores in the Milwaukee area:

Milwaukee: W. Calumet Road — (414) 365-3700

West Allis: S. 108th Street — (414) 453-5806

Waukesha: N. Springdale Road — (262) 798-1490

Franklin: S. 27th Street — (414) 761-0088

Kenosha: Brumback Boulevard — (262) 654-6213

CLICK HERE to shop online at SamsClub.com.

*Sears

Sears will be open beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and stores will remain open until midnight on Black Friday. Stores will then close, and reopen at 5:00 a.m. Friday. They’ll then remain open until 2:00 p.m.

BestBlackFriday.com noted some stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, so you should check with your Sears store first.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, as expected, the ad is heavy on appliances and tools, with a few electronics thrown in. As usual, Kenmore and Craftsman are the featured brands, and you will be able to save up to 50 percent off.

CLICK HERE to view Sears Black Friday ad.

There are six Sears stores in the Milwaukee area:

Burlington: Milwaukee Avenue — (262) 767-7430

Cudahy (Appliance outlet): S. Packard Avenue — (414) 294-0519

Germantown: County Line Road — (262) 502-0745

River Falls: Commerce Court — (715) 425-2400

Sheboygan: S. Business Drive — (920) 783-6214

Watertown: S. Church Street — (920) 261-1240

Wauwatosa: N. Mayfair Road — (414) 607-9634

CLICK HERE to shop online at Sears.com.

*Target

Target stores will open at 6:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and they’ll remain open until midnight on Black Friday. Stores will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday.

The retailer is also offering “early access” for Target credit card holders who will be able to shop on Target.com from “more than 100 Black Friday deals” on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Some of the largest discounts this year include televisions, Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 consoles, hundreds of toys, beauty sets and sweaters and fleeces, among others.

See the images of the full ad below:

CLICK HERE to view the Target Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to find a store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop at Target.com.

*Toys ‘R Us

Toys “R” Us will open at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open until 11:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving doorbusters will continue until midnight.

Toys “R” Us’ online sale begins on November 22nd at 9:00 p.m.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, Toys “R” Us’ sale will run through closing time on Saturday, November 18th. Toy book prices are valid October 26th to November 18th.

The website notes Toys “R” Us is running a similar format as they always do, but it appears as though more of their doorbusters will be in-store only this year. The store has agreements with certain toy manufacturers to release exclusive items to their store with special prices.

Toys “R” Us will also be offering free layaway and a Price Match Guarantee this year.

CLICK HERE to view the Toys ‘R Us Black Friday ad.

There are eight Toys ‘R Us stores in the Milwaukee area:

Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa: N. Mayfair Road — (414) 258-8210

Brookfield: S. Mooreland Road — (262) 797-8577

Brookfield (Babies ‘R Us): W. Bluemound Road — (262) 782-7520

Greendale: S. 76th Street — (414) 423-0124

Milwaukee: S. 27th Street — (414) 282-4300

Racine: S. Green Bay Road — (262) 637-8697

Johnson Creek Outlet Mall: West Linmar Lane — (920) 699-8008

Pleasant Prairie Outlet Mall: 120th Avenue — (262) 857-3046

CLICK HERE to shop Black Friday deals at ToysRUs.com.

*Walgreens

Walgreens’ Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours vary by location. It’s best to check with your store before you head out. 24-hour stores will remain open for 24 hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Most stores will have regular hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Walgreens will run a three-day sale with all prices in their ad scan valid from Thanksgiving through Saturday, November 25th. Prices are valid online and in-store.

Those with a card and coupon will receive 25 percent off on eligible, regular priced items. Text “UNWRAP25” to 41456 to get started.

CLICK HERE to view the Walgreens Black Friday ad.

CLICK HERE to shop online at Walgreens.com.

*Walmart

Walmart stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving — with deals beginning at 6:00 p.m. Most stores will be open from midnight to close on Black Friday.

Some online deals begin Thursday, with most online Black Friday deals beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

BestBlackFriday.com officials noted that last year, Walmart even made a few deals live on their website on the Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, so that is also a possibility again.

We should note, some doorbusters will only be available at your local Walmart store, so it is important to identify these items.

Walmart will be releasing its store map this year, which is a powerful weapon in being able to identity where all of the most popular products are at in your local store.

Among the front page deals this year are a hoverboard for $148, a 55″ Sharp TV for $298 and in iPhone 6 for $129.

You can see Walmart’s 2017 Black Friday ad in the pictures below:

CLICK HERE to access Black Friday deals at Walmart.com.

There are several Walmart locations in the Milwaukee area.

CLICK HERE to find a Walmart store near you.

CLICK HERE to shop Walmart’s Black Friday deals via Walmart.com.

Bayshore Town Center

Bayshore Town Center will be closed on Thanksgiving.

It’ll open at 7:00 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10:00 p.m.

Bayshore Town Center is located on N. Bayshore Drive in Glendale — (414) 963-8780.

CLICK HERE for more via the Bayshore Town Center’s website.

Brookfield Square Mall

Brookfield Square Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving.

It’ll open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for Brookfield Square Mall hours.

Brookfield Square Mall is located at 95 N. Moorland Road in Brookfield — (262) 797-7245.

CLICK HERE to access Brookfield Square Mall’s website.

Mayfair Mall

Most stores at Mayfair Mall will be open on Thanksgiving — from 6:00 p.m. until midnight. Stores will then reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10:00 p.m.

Some store officials have asked that you call ahead for hours.

CLICK HERE for Mayfair Mall hours.

Mayfair Mall is located at 2500 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa — (414) 771-1300

CLICK HERE to access Mayfair Mall’s website.

Southridge Mall

Southridge Mall will be open from 6:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

It’ll reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday, and remain open until 10:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for Southridge Mall hours.

Southridge Mall is located at 5300 S. 76th Street in Greendale — (414) 421-1102.

CLICK HERE to access Southridge Mall’s website.

Mayfair Collection

Hours vary for Thanksgiving and Black Friday at Mayfair Collection stores. All will be open on Black Friday — but some will be closed on Thanksgiving.

CLICK HERE for store hours at the Mayfair Collection.

The Mayfair Collection is located at 11500 W. Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa.

Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The outlet mall will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

CLICK HERE for Pleasant Prairie Outlets hours.

The outlet mall is located at 11211 120th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie — (262) 857-2101.

CLICK HERE for more information and a Store Directory.

Johnson Creek Premium Outlets

Johnson Creek Premium Outlets will be open from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The outlet mall will be open from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Black Friday.

CLICK HERE for Johnson Creek Premium Outlets hours.

The outlet mall is located at 575 W. Linmar Lane in Johnson Creek — (920) 699-4111.

CLICK HERE for more information and a Store Directory.

Is there a store you’re looking to visit that you don’t see on this list? CLICK HERE for a comprehensive list of Thanksgiving and Black Friday store hours and ads, via BlackFriday.com.