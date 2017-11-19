“Old-fashioned flea market:” Gadgets, trinkets, knickknacks, even Christmas gifts at Rummage-O-Rama

WEST ALLIS — Trying to find that perfect, unique gift for a loved one for the holidays? You’re not alone. Many people were out at the Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama Sunday, November 18th taking a look at all of the gadgets, trinkets and miscellaneous gizmos available ahead of the holidays.

“I would describe it as an old-fashioned flea market,” said Michael Ranic with Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama.

And that’s no exaggeration.

Out at the Wisconsin State Fair grounds, vendors put their best on display for you this holiday season.

“I get a lot of collectors out here. A lot of pickers. They come out, got to be here first thing in the morning, and they just pick this whole building out,” Ranic said.

“Grandma gives me money and I’d just buy one thing or a lot of things!” said Vikram Malkan.

Items available were as diverse and widespread as the people who were buying them. From collectible toys to music memorabilia and clothes — you never know what you’ll find, which is part of what makes flea markets so interesting.

“I have a case full of ancient coins from Greece and Rome – Persia. Then these are the numismatic coins, which are the scarce ones — the last 100 to 200 years,” said Robert Hanson from Numismatic Investments.

The volume and variety can be overwhelming at times at events like this. Experienced flea market shoppers advise that novices come in with an idea of what you’re wanting to acquire. However, you should always keep an eye out for the unexpected.

Sunday was the last day for the Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama flea market out at the Wisconsin State Fair ground for November. If you’re interested in checking it out for yourself next month — there will be time to do so before the holidays. This event is held seven times a year from October through April.