× Country music legend Mel Tillis dies at age 85

Country music star Mel Tillis died on Sunday, November 18th according to his publicist. Tillis was 85-years-old.

According to FOX News, Tillis passed away at a Florida hospital.

In his six decade career, the country star was known for hist such as “I Ain’t Never” and “Coca Cola Cowboy.” Tillis was previously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry, the Tennessean reported. Former President Barack Obama awarded Tillis the National Medal of Arts in 2012.