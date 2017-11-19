Find your hidden gem at Rummage-O-Rama down at State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- From handmade jewelry and antiques, to coins and collectibles-- Rummage-O-Rama has it all.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Rummage-O-Rama (website)

Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama is an indoor flea market held seven times a year at the Wisconsin state fair park in the products pavilion. Shop over 32,000 sq ft of antiques, collectibles, toys, party theme, crafts, hand made jewelry, homemade goods, clothing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indoor winter market at the Wisconsin state fair held 7 times a year October- April offering antiques, vintage, reclaimed and handmade goods.