Wanted: Police seek suspect, possibly armed and dangerous, after shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — Investigators are searching for a suspect who is wanted after a shooting in Fond du Lac Sunday morning, November 19th.

At around 4:00 a.m., Fond du Lac police were called to a hospital after a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man showed up at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. It is believed the shooting happened after a fight that took place near the area of Western Avenue and Military Road — outside a home.

Investigators believed the suspect was still in the area — so the Fond du Lac Police Department’s SWAT Team was called to help search for the suspect in a home in the area. He wasn’t located.

Now, investigators are asking for your help in locating 32-year-old Antino Jones, a man authorities said is possibly armed and dangerous.

He’s described as a black man, standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 162 pounds. He has a tattoo reading ANTINO on his right arm, a tattoo reading “Only God Can Judge Me” on his right arm, and a tattoo reading “Fatherless” in his chest.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.