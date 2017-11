GREENDALE — Greenfield fire officials assisted the Greendale Fire Department with a garage fire Sunday, November 19th.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at a home on Steeple Drive near Eastway.

The fire impacted an attached garage. Greenfield fire officials shared photos of the aftermath on social media:

Greenfield Fire Rescue assisted #Greendale Fire with an attached garage fire this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/158PGiR0ys — Greenfield Fire (@greenfieldfire) November 19, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It’s unclear whether there were any injuries.