MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police squads were parked in front of the Piggly Wiggly on Washington Saturday, November 18th during the “Stuff the Squad” initiative.

Police officers collected items for the Racine County Food Bank and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

Customers were encouraged to purchase $5 or $10 pre-made bags of food and donate them.

Officers said in 2016, they collected about 4,000 pounds of food.

They were looking to beat that this year.