× TMZ: Jeffrey Tambor quits “Transparent” amid sexual harassment allegations

Jeffrey Tambor is quitting the show “Transparent” — which he starred in as the lead role for years — after sexual harassment allegations were made against him, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, Tambor released a statement to Deadline Sunday, November 19th, saying playing the transgender character, Maura Pfefferman, had been an honor — but that the show clearly isn’t what he signed up for four years ago.

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent,” Tambor said in the statement, according to TMZ.

Fellow “Transparent” actress Trace Lysette alleges Tambor pressed his body against hers in a sexually aggressive manner and made inappropriate and unwanted sexual statements on the set of the show. Tambor denies the allegations saying in a statement that he has “never been a predator — ever.” Lysette is the second woman to accuse Tambor of harassment.

Lysette, who is herself transgender, said on Twitter that when she emerged from wardrobe in a costume of a lingerie top and shorts for a scene with Tambor, he said, “My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually.”

Lysette said she and another actress laughed off the remark, but then Tambor approached her between scenes a few minutes later.

“He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrust back and forth against my body,” Lysette said. “I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas.”

Tambor has been hailed for his portrayal of Maura Pfefferman, the transgendered matriarch of the quirky Pfefferman family. He has won a best actor Emmy for his portrayal, and has also starred in such shows as “The Larry Sanders Show” and “Arrested Development.”

Lysette urged Amazon to “remove the problem and let the show go on.” The gay rights group GLAAD echoed her request, calling for the show to be refocused, presumably away from Tambor.

“For too long transgender women have been forced to hide stories of harassment and abuse in the work place, and Trace has taken a powerful stand in calling for an industry where all women can work in safe environments,” GLADD said. “GLAAD stands with Trace in her hope that the inappropriate situations she and others endured on set will be remedied, and that future seasons will focus on more of the many brilliant characters that audiences love and care about.”

Several voices in the transgender community also urged Amazon to continue the series without Tambor.

“We cannot let trans content be taken down” by Tambor, wrote Our Lady J, a writer and producer of “Transparent.”

Actor and activist Omar Sharif Jr. also took to Twitter to say “it’s critical” that “Transparent” continue “(without Tambor) as trans stories are needed more than ever!”

Amazon Studios said it would be adding the information to an investigation of Tambor it opened last week when his assistant made similar allegations, which Tambor also denied, calling her “disgruntled.”

Tambor said in a statement that he can be difficult to work with, but denied any sexual misbehavior.

“I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone,” he said. “But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express. ”

Tambor is the latest high profile Hollywood figure to be accused of misconduct in a wave that began when dozens of sexual harassment allegations were reported last month against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who is being investigated for rape by police departments in London, New York and Los Angeles. An unnamed aspiring actress has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Weinstein and his former company in an attempt to hold them financially responsible for the producer’s alleged actions.