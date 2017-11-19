Whitnall’s Tyler Herro ready for challenge of playing for Kentucky basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD--Tyler Herro recently made it official when he announced he will play college basketball at the University of Kentucky. Tyler had earlier committed to Wisconsin to play, but then decided to open up his options. He says he is looking forward to the challenge of playing for Kentucky and Coach John Calipari. Tyler says failure for him is not an option. He wants to play at Kentucky and then in the NBA. He says basketball is what he loves to do for fun, but also likes to hang our with friends.