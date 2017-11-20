Best strollers for easy travel

Traveling with your baby or toddler is challenging enough at least having the right gear can make the trip easier. So, whether you’re taking a plane, train or car — Consumer Reports has advice on how to choose a good stroller for your next family getaway.

A safe stroller is priority number one, but along with testing stability and braking, Consumer Reports also tests for ease-of-use. Consumer Reports tests strollers for how you’ll use them in the real world – like for example is it easy to get in and out of the trunk, and when you’re at the gate check you don’t want to be holding up the line, so does it fold quickly and simply. Consumer Reports will never recommend a stroller that doesn’t meet mandatory federal safety

standards.

Your regular stroller might be just fine to travel with, but Consumer Reports says some features can make navigating the airport a bit easier. Maneuverability is key when you’re traveling, the wheels should be fluid and responsive, and a single handle makes it easier to push if you just have one hand free.

The Chicco Bravo Trio travel system is a Consumer Reports Best Buy. The stroller folds easily and testers give it high marks for maneuverability. The infant car seat can pop right into it, or it can be used as a stroller for children six months or older, who are able to sit up on their own.

Another good option for travel is an umbrella stroller. They’re small, and they’re light, and they’re great for getting around crowded places like amusement parks or museums. The Summer Infant 3D Lite is compact and lightweight, with a reclining seat and a carry strap. At 80 dollars it’s a CR Best Buy.

The Quinny Yezz doesn’t recline, but it’s compact and light, has a handy carrying strap, and according to CR testers it “turns on a dime”.

Most airlines will let you gate check your stroller for free, so you don’t have to worry about fitting it into that overhead compartment, or taking up space as one of your precious carry-ons. Same goes for your child’s car seat if you won’t be using it on the airplane.

