× Bucks lose 2nd straight game; fall to Washington Wizards, 99-88

MILWAUKEE — Bradley Beal scored 23 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 99-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Beal helped the Wizards separate from the Bucks with a personal 7-0 run late in the third quarter. Washington then outscored Milwaukee 13-4 to start the fourth, building an 86-70 advantage.

The win snapped a two-game skid for the Wizards, who were playing on back-to-back days for the first time this season.

Milwaukee has lost two consecutive games to fall back to .500 at 8-8 after rattling off a four-game winning streak following the trade for Eric Bledsoe.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points off the bench for the Wizards, and John Wall scored 15 after missing a game with knee pain. Otto Porter Jr. had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcin Gortat finished with 10 points with 15 rebounds.

Washington led 27-19 after the first quarter, but Milwaukee used a 10-0 run capped by Giannis Antetokounmpo blocking a shot attempt by Wall and finishing on the other end to take 41-39 lead with 3:07 left in the half.

After trailing 47-46 at halftime, the Bucks led 55-50 before the Wizards scored eight straight points to take the lead back for good.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 23 points but was 8 for 21 from the field.

The Bucks went just 4 of 22 from beyond the arc and missed 20 shots in the paint.

Tip-ins

Wizards: Beal became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 700 made 3-pointers. … Washington held a 46-33 rebounding advantage and outscored Milwaukee 15-2 on second-chance points.

Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova (left knee tendinitis) and Mirza Teletovic (left knee soreness) each missed a third straight game due to injury. . Bucks guard Gary Payton II made his third appearance of the season. On a two-way contract, Payton scored a career-high eight points in 15 minutes.

Kidd away from team

Bucks coach Jason Kidd missed the game following the birth of his daughter. Kidd’s wife, Porschla, gave birth to Cooper Anne Kidd on Sunday. Assistant coach Joe Prunty served as head coach against the Wizards.

Playing through pain

Wall returned to the starting lineup after missing Sunday’s loss to Toronto with a sore left knee. Porter was in the starting lineup after an MRI on his right hand came back negative.

Up next

Wizards: Washington plays at Charlotte on Wednesday. The Wizards took three of four from the Hornets last season.

Bucks: Milwaukee will travel to Phoenix to face the Suns on Wednesday. The Bucks and Suns made a big trade on Nov. 7, when Bledsoe went to Milwaukee in exchange for Greg Monroe and two draft picks.