Donate toys for kids: Milwaukee kicks off 11th annual Holiday Drive to benefit USO Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee kicked off on Monday, November 20th the 11th Annual Holiday Drive to benefit USO Wisconsin by collecting toys for local children of currently serving US Military.

This year, collected items will allow military families to select gifts for each other leading up to USO Wisconsin’s Annual Operation Christmas.

Donation bins will be located at the Mayor’s Office, all Milwaukee Public Library Branches, all Milwaukee Police Department District Stations, the Milwaukee County Courthouse and other locations across Milwaukee County from now through December 1st. CLICK HERE to see a complete wish list of items and donation sites.

Another way you can donate is through our Amazon Wish List. You can easily see what we need and place an order online! In addition, Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible purchases to USO Wisconsin whenever you sign in and shop on AmazonSmile.