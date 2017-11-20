“Fleeing at 90 miles-per-hour:” Dashcam video released following police pursuit, crash in Bayside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE -- Bayside police have released dashcam video of a chase involving a stolen vehicle that happened early Saturday morning, November 18th. The pursuit began after a minor traffic violation.

On Saturday, Bayside Police Chief Scott McConnell said an officer on patrol spotted a driver making an illegal U-turn.

When the officer tried to pull him over...

"The officer reported the vehicle was fleeing at 90 miles-per-hour," McConnell said.

In Bayside, their policy is to only pursue if a violent felony occurs. As a result, the officer terminated the pursuit after about a quarter-mile, but at Lake Drive and Brown Deer Road, the driver lost control and crashed into a street light -- in a 35 miles-per-hour zone.

After the crash, the man behind the wheel took off on foot. Police said the officer fought with the suspect who turned out to be armed. He was taken into custody.

The vehicle came back as stolen.

This marks the fifth case in just a few weeks for the Bayside Police Department. Police Chief Scott McConnell tells FOX6 News police chases seem to be going up in his area.

"Typically, we probably see half dozen chases on an annual basis. In the last few years, we probably see five or six -- up to 10 chases a month here," said Chief McConnell.

Hoping for a solution soon, Chief McConnell said something needs to be done about this, and fast.

"Harsher penalties, maybe, for these offenders would be a start," said Chief McConnell.

Numerous charges are expected to be brought against the driver. They include second degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of bail jumping and an adjudicated delinquent in possession of a firearm.