Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn dies in car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died in a single-vehicle accident in Texas early Monday morning, November 20th, according to TMZ. He was 43.

TMZ reports that Glenn's fiancee was also in the vehicle. She's currently being treated at the ICU of a local hospital.

Glenn was the 7th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft -- taken by the New England Patriots. He played 12 seasons in the NFL -- with the Patriots, Packers and Cowboys.