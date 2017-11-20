Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn dies in car crash

Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn died in a single-vehicle accident in Texas early Monday morning, November 20th, according to TMZ. He was 43.
TMZ reports that Glenn's fiancee was also in the vehicle. She's currently being treated at the ICU of a local hospital.
HARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Terry Glenn #83 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the game on October 29, 2006 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cowboys won 35-14. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Glenn was the 7th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft -- taken by the New England Patriots. He played 12 seasons in the NFL -- with the Patriots, Packers and Cowboys.
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 4: Keion Carpenter #29 of the Atlanta Falcons looks to recover his own fumble after intercepting a pass intended for Terry Glenn #83 of the Green Bay Packers who tackles him at the Green Bay 38 yard line at 8:33 of the first quarter of the NFC Wildcard game on January 4, 2002 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Falcons won 27-7. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)