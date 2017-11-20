Honda recalls 900,000 Odyssey minivans after dozens of reported injuries

Honda is recalling 900,000 Odyssey minivans after receiving 46 reports of injuries related to a problem that causes second-row seats to fall forward.

The company announced the recall, which includes models from 2011 to 2017, on Saturday.

800,000 of the affected minivans were sold in the U.S.

Honda is offering instructions on its website on how to correctly latch the seats to correct the safety issue.

Click here for instructions on what to do if you own one of these vehicles or to check if your vehicle is included in the recall

The company released a statement reading, in part, “If a second row seat is not properly latched after adjusting it side-to-side or reinstalling a removed seat, the seat may tip forward during moderate to heavy breaking, increasing the injury to an occupant. This issue will not occur if a seat is properly latched.”

Honda recommends Odyssey owners take their vans to a dealership immediately, where they will be fixed for free.