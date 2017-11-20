“It’s turkeys, it’s buns, it’s butter:” Aurora Family Service gives Thanksgiving meals to 3K+ families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Monday, November 20th was distribution day at Aurora Family Service. And like the turkeys on Thursday, the cars in the parking lot were stuffed.

“It’s always really high energy here. There’s always a lot of people excited to help out and do good for other," said Elizabeth Clarke, a volunteer with Aurora Health Care.

“Every year, we make sure that over 3,000 families who may not have turkeys and a dinner for Thanksgiving, actually get one," Aurora Family Service Director Jane Pirsig-Anderson said.

Aurora has provided this holiday service since 1996. Over the years, more than 60,000 families have received all the fixings for a Thanksgiving feast.

“It’s turkeys, it’s buns, it’s butter -- even the roasting pan. It’s green beans, it’s peaches and it’s a pumpkin pie," said Pirsig-Anderson.

Aurora Family Service works with more than 100 community organizations – schools, churches and more – to distribute meals to those truly in need.

“A lot of our families are doubled up with other family members or friends, so this way we’re really helping them to be able to have that meal that they probably otherwise wouldn’t be able to have," said Susan Lex from Brown Street Academy.

“Milwaukee is always so great about pulling together when folks are in need. This is one example that reminds us why we should be grateful to be in Milwaukee," Pirsig-Anderson stated.

Even though the meals have already been distributed, it’s not too late to help out. You can donate money online to help cover the food costs both for this year and next. CLICK HERE for more information.