GREENFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Route 76 Diner in Greenfield. There you can travel back to the 1950s for a malt and a burger.

About Route 76 Diner (Facebook page)

1950's diner providing family friendly service with excellent food! come sit back listen to our great selection of 50's music and let us serve you!