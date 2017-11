WEST ALLIS — A West Allis man was arrested on suspicion of OWI, second offense after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a building Monday morning, November 20th.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. near Beloit Rd. and Mobile St.

Police say the crash involved one vehicle, which crashed into the building. The vehicle’s occupant, a 38-year-old man, was arrested on┬ásuspicion of operating while intoxicated, second offense and operating after revocation.

