Packers running back Aaron Jones facing citations after traffic stop

WLUK reports the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled him over, and issued three citations: Operating without a valid license, Speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 over), Operating with restricted controlled substance.

Written not guilty pleas were entered Nov. 15. The next court date scheduled is Feb. 1, according to court records.

Coach Mike McCarthy addressed the matter at a news conference Monday, saying: “He made a mistake. Aware of the situation. Spoke with him. It’s a pending legal matter.”

Jones’ attorney, Brian Maloney, told Fox 11 he had no comment or statement on the matter.

The Packers’ lockerroom is not open to the media today