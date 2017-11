× Play ball! Milwaukee Brewers reveal 2018 spring training schedule ⚾

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, November 20th the team’s 2018 Spring Training schedule, which gets underway on Friday, February 23 with a split squad opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at Maryvale Baseball Park and a road game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium.

The Spring Training schedule consists of 33 games (15 at home/18 on the road) and concludes at Minute Maid Park with a pair of exhibition games against the World Series champion Houston Astros on Monday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 27.

The 2018 season marks the 21st spring for the Brewers at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Home games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. local time (AZ).

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp on Wednesday, February 14 and position players have a report date of Monday, February 19. The first full-team workout is set for Tuesday, February 20.

Tickets for Spring Training games at Maryvale Baseball Park will go on sale at 9:00 a.m. CT on Monday, December 4 at Brewers.com and by phone at 1-800-933-7890. Sales at the Maryvale Baseball Park Box Office will begin on Monday, February 5.

Tickets are available in five seating areas: Diamond Box ($27), Field Box ($24), Infield Reserved ($18), Outfield Reserved ($14) and Lawn Seating ($8). A limited number of advanced parking passes will be available for $5. Information on Spring Training Season Tickets can be obtained by calling the Milwaukee Brewers Ticket Office at 414-902-4000. Fans can visit Brewers.com/spring for additional information.

2018 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Date Time (AZ) (CT) Opponent Location Friday, February 23 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. vs. Chicago Cubs Maryvale 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. at San Francisco Giants Scottsdale Saturday, February 24 1:10 p.m. 2:10 p.m. at Los Angeles Angels Tempe Sunday, February 25 1:10 p.m. 2:10 p.m. at Arizona Diamondbacks Salt River Monday, February 26 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. vs. Cleveland Indians Maryvale Tuesday, February 27 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Reds Maryvale Wednesday, February 28 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. vs. San Francisco Giants Maryvale Thursday, March 1 1:10 p.m. 2:10 p.m. at Arizona Diamondbacks Salt River Friday, March 2 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. vs. Seattle Mariners Maryvale Saturday, March 3 1:10 p.m. 2:10 p.m. at Colorado Rockies Salt River Sunday, March 4 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. vs. Cleveland Indians Maryvale Monday, March 5 OFF DAY Tuesday, March 6 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. at Chicago White Sox Glendale Wednesday, March 7 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. at Kansas City Royals Surprise Thursday, March 8 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Maryvale Friday, March 9 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. vs. Oakland A’s Maryvale Saturday, March 10 1:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. vs. Colorado Rockies Maryvale Daylight-Saving Time Begins Sunday March 11 Sunday, March 11 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. at Cleveland Indians (SS) Goodyear Monday, March 12 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. at Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale Tuesday, March 13 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. vs. Texas Rangers Maryvale Wednesday, March 14 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. vs. Chicago White Sox Maryvale Thursday, March 15 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. at Texas Rangers Surprise Friday, March 16 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. at Cincinnati Reds Goodyear Saturday, March 17 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. vs. Colorado Rockies Maryvale Sunday, March 18 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS) Maryvale Monday, March 19 OFF DAY Tuesday, March 20 1:10 p.m. 3:10 p.m. at Colorado Rockies Salt River Wednesday, March 21 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. vs. Oakland A’s Maryvale 6:40 p.m. 8:40 p.m. at Seattle Mariners Peoria Thursday, March 22 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. vs. Kansas City Royals Maryvale Friday, March 23 1:05 p.m. 3:05 p.m. at Chicago Cubs Mesa Saturday, March 24 12:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. at Oakland A’s Mesa Sunday, March 25 12:05 p.m. 2:05 p.m. at Chicago White Sox Glendale Monday, March 26 – 7:05 p.m. at Houston Astros Houston Tuesday, March 27 – 1:05 p.m. at Houston Astros Houston Wednesday, March 28 OFF DAY